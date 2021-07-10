Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Name Their Younger Son Jeh; Netizens Share Their Thoughts

While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had stepped out with their first child at the time of his birth five years ago and shared his name ‘Taimur’, they have not done so for their second child. Close to five months after the birth of their son, no pictures of his full face, or his name have been revealed and the star couple has not posed with him either. Amid the few glimpses of the newborn on Instagram, actor-director Randhir Kapoor has confirmed that his grandson has been named ‘Jeh.’

Netizens react to Kareena-Saif’s name baby Jeh

After reports of ‘Saifeena’s younger son being named 'Jeh' surfaced, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor confirmed to PTI, "Yes, Kareena and Saif's son has been named Jeh recently," ‘Jeh’ stands for a blue crested bird in Latin and in Parsi, it meant ‘to come, to bring.'

Many netizens shared their thoughts on the name on Twitter. ‘Beautiful’, ‘new and unique’, were some of the comments of the baby's name. Some just posted love-struck emojis, while another expressed delight at his full name that sounded ‘Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi.’ One quipped ‘Jeh Baat’, an exclamatory phrase to applaud. A netizen felt many were going to Google the meaning and added, ‘Is that seriously even a name? ‘ Another felt that many parents were soon going to name their kids ‘Jeh.’

People are going to google the meaning of “Jeh” today ! Is that seriously even a name ???? #jeh — Anushree Pingley (@anushreepingley) July 9, 2021

Waiting for parents to name their new born JEH in 321 — Shades of Moon (@shadesofmoon) July 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the news of the child being named ‘Jeh’ coincided with Kareena launching her book on the journey to bring him into the world. Tilted ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible’, the Jab We Met star is sharing her ‘experiences and learnings’ of her pregnancy and hoped that it will help expectant mothers on their journey towards motherhood.

Saif and Kareena had welcomed Jeh on February 21 this year. Their first son was born on December 20, 2016.

