Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Pose With Friend At Mumbai Home; Check Unseen Photos Inside

Davi Bains Gill, a friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, shared some unseen pictures of the couple on Instagram. The photos were taken at their Mumbai home and show the trio smiling and posing together.

One photo shows Saif and Kareena smiling in front of a small desk while another shows them standing on a balcony. Kareena is seen wearing a pink and white outfit and Saif is seen wearing a white kurta.

"Visit with the Khans #indiafamily #friendsforever @kareenakapoorkhan," Davi wrote in the caption, dropping a heart emoji.

Take a look at the posts here:

Kareena shares a glimpse of her Mumbai home in a video:

Kareena Kapoor recently also gave a sneak peek of her home in a video shared by her fitness instructor Anshuka Parwani on Instagram. The video was captioned "Getting ready...the crew" and showed Kareena preparing for her upcoming film 'The Crew'. Kareena also tagged the producer of the film, Rhea Kapoor in the post, who re-shared the video and wrote "My Champion."

Kareena seems to be working really hard with her trainer these days to get back into shape before her upcoming film. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress shared a video on Instagram Stories of her new workout regime with the following text: "I love seeing things upside down on Saturdays".

In the clip, Kareena can be seen working out in the balcony of her lavish Mumbai home. She was wearing a neon pink sports bra with black leggings and white sneakers. She could be seen walking on her hands by taking support of a glass-windowed wall with her feet.

Watch Kareena’s workout video here:

What are Saif and Kareena up to these days?

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in a thriller film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. The cast includes Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has another film in the pipeline called 'The Crew' which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Additionally, she is also a part of director Hansal Mehta's upcoming untitled film.

Meanwhile, Saif will be featured in the upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut. He will play the role of Lankesh, and the movie is set to release on June 16. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in lead roles. Previously, Saif was seen in the action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ with Hrithik Roshan.

