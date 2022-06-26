Kareena Kapoor, Saif & Taimur Attend Rolling Stones Show In London; Don Matching Outfits

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor seems to be enjoying a gala time with hubby Saif Ali Khan and their little one Taimur Ali Khan on their London vacation. The actor has been treating fans with delightful glimpses from her holiday and was recently seen attending the Rolling Stones concert in Hyde Park.

The Pataudi clan looked stunning as they wore matching black T-shirts with the Rolling Stones logo on them and flashed rock signs with their fingers. Kareena and Saif are often spotted spending their summers in London and this time around, the celebrity couple was accompanied by their younger son Jeh as well.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 26, the Jab We Met star dropped two glimpses alongside her family members. While Kareena paired up her T-shirt with a leather jacket, blue denims and a sling bag, Taimur sported a grey hoodie and chunky white sneakers. Saif also opted for a leather jacket and washed denims as he shed smiles for the camera. Captioning her pictures, Kareena wrote, "And here we come," and "The Rolling Stones Baby." Take a look.

Kareena had earlier shared a picture of Saif roaming around the streets of the UK while holding shopping bags in his hand. Captioning the glimpse, she wrote, "Mr Khan is that you?" The couple was also earlier accompanied by their relatives including Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra and Nitasha Nanda. The family was seen enjoying dinner on their vacation.

Meanwhile, Kareena's latest Instagram post came on the occasion of her sibling Karisma's birthday. Sharing a throwback glimpse from her sister's toddler days, Kareena penned a goofy birthday wish that read, "To the pride of our family …This is my most favourite picture of you. Aaj Sab bolo. Happy birthday to our LoLo #just the best sister ever…"

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped up filming Sujoy Ghosh directorial - The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in lead roles. She also has Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAREENAKAPOORKHAN)