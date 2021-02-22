Kareena Kapoor-Saif's sisters go back in time, drop golden pics on couple welcoming son

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s families were on cloud nine as they welcomed another member. The star couple becoming parents to a baby boy seemed to have delighted their sisters in particular. Both Kareena’s sister Karisma and Saif’s sister Saba went back in time and shared throwback pictures of themselves as babies as the news surfaced.

Saif-Kareena’s sisters on birth of baby

Karisma Kapoor shared a golden picture of a baby Kareena in their father Randhir Kapoor’s arms as she struck a pose with them,.The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star recalled how her ‘sis’ was a newborn then and now had welcomed a newborn, becoming a ‘mama once again’. She also expressed her excitement on becoming a ‘masi’ (aunt).

Saba had a similar gesture and posted a snap from the time when she was little, as Saif and their mother Sharmila Tagore held the sibling duo in their arms.She shared her feeling of being ‘Besties’ as a baby and called it her ‘FAVOURITE’ with her 'Bhai.'

Previously, she had called herself as a ‘proud aunt’ upon hearing the news and using hashtags like ‘Tim’ which is the nickname of Saif-Kareena’s first child Taimur. She had another post on a frame of Kareena with Taimur and added that it would be reframed this time.

Among the other wishes included actor Alia Bhatt, who is the girlfriend of Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor, and she was excited to meet ‘Timtim’s brother. Neetu too exulted over the addition to the list of ‘cuties.’

Kareena gave birth to the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at 9 AM on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Saif issued a statement on the birth of their second child. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."

He and Taimur were seen at the hospital and even the baby’s grandfather Randhir Kapoor was clicked by the cameras.

Among the celebrities of the film industry to convey their greetings to the couple included Amrita Arora, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, among others.

