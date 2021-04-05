Kareena Kapoor Says, 'No Propaganda, Just Wear Your Mask' Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday took to her social media to urge people to wear their face masks amid rising COVID-19 cases in India. Kareena shared a selfie donning a black mask and wrote, "No propaganda, just wear your mask."

Many fans echoed her thought and dropped comments like, "Yeah take care and stay safe," "Mask peheno lockdown se bacho" [sic] Witnessing its biggest COVID-19 surge since the pandemic broke, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 11,163 new cases and 25 deaths. With 5263 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally at 3,71,628. READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback picture, wants her Apres ski days to 'return'

Kareena recently hit the gym after a little over a month of delivering her second baby. Kareena welcomed her second son with Saif Ali Khan in February.

Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown

Maharashtra government has decided to impose weekend lockdown throughout the state, while stringent night curfew and curbs will be imposed during the week, said Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday. In a bid to curb rising COVID cases, the state government has announced that night curfew will be set in place across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM with only essential services being permitted. Meanwhile, strict lockdown will be imposed across the state on weekends from Friday night at 8 PM to Monday morning at 7 AM. A detailed SOP will soon be issued by Chief Minister's Office.

"From Monday 8 PM, strict curbs will be imposed across Maharashtra and lockdown will be imposed on weekends - with only essential services functional. Section 144 will be imposed, all shopping malls, bars, restaurants,small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels. Only government offices will be allowed to function at 50 per cent of their capacity," said Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, adding "Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is an accommodation facility for workers. No curbs in construction activties and markets".

Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding. Parks and playgrounds will also be closed, he said. Religious places will have to follow the SoPs, Malik said, adding that that public transport system will remain functional.

