Kareena Kapoor Says She Is Living Her Life On One Leg, Balancing Work And Personal Life

Kareena Kapoor's latest film, Good Newwz, hit the theatres across India on December 27, 2019. The movie was praised tremendously by fans as well as critics upon its release. Kareena was especially praised for her brilliant acting in the film. Good Newwz has already broken the ₹100 crore mark on day three itself and is dominating at the Box Office. Kareena Kapoor recently had an interview with an entertainment portal, where she opened up about the success of her film, her career, as well as her personal life.

Kareena Kapoor on balancing being a mom and working as an actor

During the interview, Kareena Kapoor was asked if she had matured as an actor due to the fact that her current movies are much different from her previous ones. Kareena replied by saying no and added that in Good Newwz there were a lot of songs with Badshah and Hardy Sandhu. She said that she loved music in Bollywood. However, she added that she is excited that she is working in different types of movies like Laal Singh Chadda and Takht, which are very different from each other.

Kareena Kapoor further said that she did make the effort to pick and choose her movies, but it was difficult for her due to the fact that she was bound by time constraints. She added that she felt like she was living her life on one leg. She had to constantly balance her time, whether it was time with Saif or Taimur, her mother-in-law, or it was her own family, she had to always juggle between different tasks and people.

Even when it came to doing brand deals and shooting films, there was always something that Kareena Kapoor was occupied with and there was always a lot going on. She added that if she did not set rules and boundaries, then her life would just fall apart. She finally concluded by saying that as much as she would love to do three films, which were all different, it was not possible for her.

