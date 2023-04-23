Kareena Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of Her 'Sunday Breakfast' Served By Son Jeh Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her adorable Sunday breakfast. In the photo shared by the Veere Di Wedding actress, on her Instagram story, the actress can be seen relishing some poha with chutney and chai. The best part about the photo was that Kareena's younger son Jeh Baba was the one serving her some delicious chutney.

Sharing the picture, the Jab We Met actress wrote, "Sunday breakfast is served by my Jeh baba," followed by a red heart emoji. Jeh Baba can be seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt teamed with grey shorts. Meanwhile, Kareena enjoyed her simple and healthy Indian breakfast and tagged Rujuta Diwekar on the post, who is apparently her dietician.

Also, the actress shares a close bond with her sons Taimur and Jeh. Not just them, but she also shares a healthy relationship with Sara Ali Khan and Inbrahim Ali Khan, Saif's kids from first marriage with Amrita. Check the photo below:

Kareena Kapoor celebrating Jeh's birthday

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan back in February 2021. On the occasion of his birthday, Kareena penned a special note. She shared a few photos from her London shoot, where Jeh Baba was seen shedding tears after being separated from his mother. She wrote, "Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022. Forever and more." Check the post below:

On the work front, she will feature in Hansal Mehta's next. She is also gearing up for her movie The Crew. She will be working alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in the film.

