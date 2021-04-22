Kareena Kapoor Shares A Picture Of Taimur And Saif Ali Khan Farming On 'World Earth Day'

World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year, and people all over the world encourage one another to live eco-friendly lives and to be aware of things that can harm the planet. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures on the occasion of World Earth Day. The actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pics of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan on World Earth Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture where husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan can be seen tilling the soil. Saif can be seen sporting a black t-shirt, white pants along with a pair of sunglasses, while Taimur wore a white t-shirt and black shorts. In the second picture, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen adorably sitting on a tree striking a cute pose.

Kareena wrote in the caption of her post, “Plant more trees This world earth day... preserve plant Grow #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys”. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post below.

As soon as Kareena shared the post online, some of the users commented with sweet messages, while others could not stop going gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “tim in the second picture is everything”. Another user wrote, “these pictures are super adorable. Love them”. Some users also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at the screenshot of a few more comments below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves nature and her Instagram handle stands proof. The actor often shares pictures, video, stories chilling in the garden, planting saplings, or posing near the greenery. The actor had earlier shared a post of Taimur and Saif planting saplings in their home which is too cute to miss. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part”. Take a look at the post below.

Promo Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account

