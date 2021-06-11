Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Selfie As She Waits For The Weekend, Calls It 'Fragile Friday'

Kareena Kapoor has been very active on social media lately and has been using Instagram stories to express her various moods. The Jab We Met actor, who likes to keep her followers in the loop posted a story to reveal that she is eagerly waiting for the weekend like most of us. The actor, who only yesterday enjoyed the “Mumbai ki baarish” also called it a Fragile Friday.

Kareena Kapoor calls it a Fragile Friday

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share a selfie of her as she enjoyed another Friday at her home in Mumbai. The Veere Di Wedding actor shared the pic wearing a white tee shirt with the word ‘Fragile’ printed over it. The actor decided to pull a pun as she wrote “#FragileFriday, Waiting for the weekend” over the picture, along with a heart emoticon. Check out the screenshot of the story-

A look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Kareena Kapoor's photos are often lauded by fans for maintaining the no-makeup look. Last week, she shared a video of her goofing around with Instagram filters and she also shared her no-makeup look in the post. The Ki & Ka actor expressed her Tuesday moods through the filters and began the video with a selfie of hers with the word 'Tuesday' inscribed on it. In the following photo, the Instagram filter changed the colour of her eyes and made her green eyes shine even more. She then added a no filter picture in which she was seen swamped in her thoughts as she looked away. The reel played Natalie Taylor's folk song Surrender in the background. Upon sharing the video, she wrote in the caption: "#MoodyTuesdays ft. Instagram filters."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's movies

Post her pregnancy, the actor is now spotted hitting the gym to get back in shape and jump to work. As of now, Kareena Kapoor is seen working with actor Aamir Khan, for a comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena will be seen as Aamir Khan’s childhood sweetheart Maneela Sodhi, in the adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. As reported by Bollywood Life, the actor has a few projects in her kitty.

She has two major Bollywood films and an OTT project, from which she has to make a choice to make a comeback to films. Amid her pregnancy, the actor continued working for her radio show What Women Want, where she invited several celebrities who spoke about topics untouched in any other previous interviews. Takht is an upcoming one of her movies. Considered to be a magnus opus, the film includes an ensemble cast of actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.