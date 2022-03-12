Kareena Kapoor Shares Cute Photo Of Taimur & Karisma's Son Kiaan On His B'day; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are arguably the most fan-favourite sibling pair of Bollywood. The two share a strong bond and their Instagram posts are proof of that. They never fail to shell out some major sibling goals. As Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan turned a year older on Saturday, Kareena Kapoor took to her social media handle and showered love on her beloved nephew.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Kiaan on his birthday

On Saturday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of Kiaan and her son Taimur Ali Khan. In the photo, the two little ones were seen enjoying pizza in the bed together. Sharing the picture, the Jab We Met star penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Kiaan and called him Taimur's 'big brother'.

Kareena wrote "May we always eat pizza in bed…nothing more funner than that big brother. We love you so much our precious boy Kiaan. Happy birthday darling heart @therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy"

Take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Kiaan. One of the users wrote "They both look twins", while another wrote, "MashaALLAH cute babies Tim tim is soooo cute."

Bollywood celebrities and Kareena's friends also reacted to the post. Amrita Arora and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emoticons on the post. Earlier, on Friday, Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor and niece Samaira on her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor wishes niece Samaira on her birthday

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of sister Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira. The throwback photo saw Samaira hugging Karisma. Sharing the photo, Kareena Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her niece.

She mentioned how Samaira is a fabulous elder sister to all her brothers and wrote, "Mamma's baby girl…fabulous elder sister to our boys …Kind,gentle and beautiful…All of 17. Happy birthday to our Samaira, love you so much. @therealkarismakapoor Lolo ki Beti. Sam is 17."

Karisma Kapoor reacted to the photo with a series of red hearts. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also reacted to the photo and wished Samaira on her birthday.

Take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan