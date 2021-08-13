Kareena Kapoor Shares Difficulties She Faced During Delivery In New Book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently welcomed her second baby boy with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The couple named their second boy Jehangir. Kareena also recently revealed about her "third baby"- the pregnancy bible that she launched on Monday, August 9 2021. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible is a self-help guide through pregnancy. In the book, Bebo opened up about the difficulties in her first pregnancy. She also revealed that her second pregnancy was altogether much more difficult.

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her first pregnancy

According to Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan has made several revelations about her pregnancy in the pregnancy bible. In the book, the actor shared how she and Saif Ali Khan were worried about her delivery. She also revealed she wanted a normal delivery, yet, the circumstances constrained the doctors to go for a caesarian birth. Kareena's first baby Taimur was healthy when he was in her womb. Her umbilical cord went around Taimur's neck, due to which the doctors did not take any chance and went for the surgery. As the then mom-to-be was worried, her doctors sat her down and explained how the cord could be dangerous for the baby. Kareena, Saif and their doctor then took a joint decision. Kareena then had Taimur through a C-section 48 hours later. She also revealed how she could only remember going into the operation theatre and hearing her anesthesiologist's comforting words.

Kareena Kapoor on her second pregnancy

However, the 40-year-old further revealed in her book the difficulties she faced during her second pregnancy. The actor shared that her second pregnancy's overall experience was more difficult. She called her pregnancy period with Tamir a "breeze" and revealed how she enjoyed it. She also mentioned the experience of her first pregnancy encouraged her to do it again. However, the second time experience turned out to be much more difficult for Bebo, as she thought she would not be able to go through it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible

Kareena Kapoor first announced her book on July 9, 2021. The actor shared her experience of writing the book and called it her "third child". She also shared how her book holds her personal accounts as she has penned down her entire journey through both of her pregnancies. She wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today."

(IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)

