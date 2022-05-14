Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Into Work Date With Son Jeh; 'Getting Ready With Best Man'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently stationed in Kalimpong to shoot for Sujay Ghosh's next directorial, Devotion of suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor is also gearing up for the release of the long-gestating film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is set to release on August 11, 2022.

Amidst her packed schedule, the actor has found a way to spend some quality time with her sons, Jeh and Taimur. Recently, the actor brought along her youngest son Jeh to the shooting and shared a glimpse of the same on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan goes on work date with her 'best man'

Taking to her Instagram handle on May 14, 2022, the 41-year-old shared a glimpse into her time in-between the takes where she spends some time with her youngest kid, Jeh, whom she tagged along to the shoot. Kareena is seen sitting on her chair while her team works on her hair and makeup. On the other hand, Jeh is seen sitting on the toddler chair observing his mother.

The actor is seen entertaining her son by making goofy faces. In the caption, she wrote, ''Double whammy!!Getting ready with the best man for company…DAY-4-Kalimpong #Devotionofsuspectx.''

Many were in awe of the adorable exchange captured in the picture on the sets. Saba Pataudi wrote, ''Pure Love,'' while Arjun Kapoor commented, ''Ooooooooo,'' with a heart emoji. Another netizen wrote, ''He’s growing up super fast Bebo!!! Can’t wait to see him and hug him soon.''

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan

Recently, the actor celebrated an impressive feat by her elder son, Taimur, who received a yellow belt in Taekwando. She shared a picture of Taimur with his yellow belt and wrote, ''Go go go" along with heart emojis.''

On the work front, she is busy filming Devotion of suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma among others. Sharing a glimpse into the same, the actor recently shared a goofy selfie with Ahlawat with the caption, ''Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other…'' Jaideep Ahlawat had shared the same picture with the caption, ''So much "Devotion" in Learning how to Pout from 'The Best' & I failed miserably. Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with The one & only "The Bebo", The Gorgeous.''

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan