Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of 'love In Times Of Corona' Post COVID Diagnosis

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora recently tested positive for COVID and the duo have both released statements on their diagnosis. Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a glimpse of 'love in the time of COVID era'. She shared a picture on her IG story of her husband, Saif Ali Khan on an opposite balcony.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of 'love in the time of COVID era'

Kareena Kapoor Khan headed to her social media account on Thursday and shared a picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan from afar. The actor also warned her fans and followers that the virus is 'lurking'. She wrote, "Ok so we are still... in love in the times of corona era. Don't forget guys!!! It's lurking." Kareena tested positive for the virus a few days ago and put herself in isolation after she found out. The actor had released a statement and mentioned that her family and staff were doubly vaccinated and were not showing any symptoms.

In her previously released statement, that actor mentioned she was 'feeling ok' and that she hoped to be 'up and about soon'. The complete statement read, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

After the actor's positive diagnosis, her house help too contracted COVID. The news came to light after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the actor's residence and conducted RT-PCR tests for the residents of her building. According to a report from ANI, BMC informed that the Bollywood's actor's house help had also tested positive for COVID-19. The official spokesperson of the actor also released a statement after the news broke and mentioned that Kareena was being 'extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period'.

It read, "She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family.”

