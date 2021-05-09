Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Newborn With Taimur, Says, 'These Two Give Me Hope'

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her boys together on the occasion of Mother's Day. "आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है, (translation: Today the whole world rests on hope) And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow,' wrote Kareena.

The picture sees Taimur holding his baby brother. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, Poonam Damania, and many others dropped heart emojis and wished Kareena on a special day.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on February 21.

Saif had then confirmed the news in a statement, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

With 6.2 million followers, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently completed one whole year on Instagram and the actor shared a special video to celebrate the anniversary. "I lasted 365 days on Gram, phew!", Kareena wrote.

The video features all the happy moments with her family and friends. Glimpses of Kareena's holidays, special occasions, shoots, and epic selfies with pouts and kaftans. The video ends with her showing off her baby bump from her second pregnancy.

"Shall continue to have fun," Kareena captioned the video. Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi dropped a comment and wrote, "❤️ Mahshallah." [sic] The video received over 4 lakh likes in just one hour.

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. Release in 2020, the film was late Irrfan's swansong and was the final film to hit theatres before the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was announced.

