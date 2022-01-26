Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Taimur's 'tricoloured' Breakfast On Republic Day; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account on the occasion of Republic Day 2022 and gave her fans a glimpse into her son Taimur's tricolour meal on the occasion. The actor also wished her fans a happy Republic Day. India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday and several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to show their followers how they celebrated the special occasion.

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of Taimur's tricolour breakfast on Republic Day

The Bollywood star took to her social media account and showed her fans what her son had for breakfast on the morning of Republic Day 2022. She shared a picture of an orange slice, banana and kiwi on a toothpick, giving Taimur a fancy tricolour breakfast on the morning of January 26, 2022. The actor also shared a picture of the Indian flag and wrote, "Happy Republic Day. 26.01.2022. Jai Hind"

The actor often shares glimpses of her oldest son online and recently wished him on his birthday with a special throwback video. She shared a video of her son's first steps and called him her 'tiger' as she penned down a motivational caption.

She wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... ♥️♥️ Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim ♥️ no one like you mera beta 😍"

She also shared a boomerang video of Taimur enjoying himself on a swing. She mentioned that he 'fixed' her mood swings and won praise from her fans and followers. She wrote, "He fixed my mood swings 😉💁🏻‍♀️💙" and Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan, Dia Mirza and others commented on the video.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on work front

The actor will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, which is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022. The film is the remake of award-winning Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump and fans await the film's release on the big screen.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan