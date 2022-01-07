Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of WhatsApp Chat With Rhea Kapoor; Take A Look

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak peek of her WhatsApp chat with famous producer and friend Rhea Kapoor on social media. The duo was having a fun conversation over food. Rhea is often spotted sending packets of food to Kareena and now their talks are proof that both can't say no to food.

Kareena Kapoor shares WhatsApp chat with Rhea Kapoor

Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a Whatsapp conversation with Rhea Kapoor. In the chat, Rhea wrote, "Should I send you hot chocolate, Whipped cream", Kareena replied, "No no I don’t like" with two laughing emojis. Rhea again asked, "Hot fudge sauce and vanilla ice cream", the Good Newwz actor replied, "Ya that’s the best". Rhea then wrote, "Ok will send biscuits and hot fudge, order vanilla ice cream." Kareena shared this chat on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "I love these conversations", adding some laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Rhea also reposted Kareena's story on her Instagram handle and wrote, "The only right way to speak to your heroine tbh." During her quarantine period when the actor tested COVID-19 positive, Kareena received a present from Rhea Kapoor and her mother Sunita Kapoor. Kareena was charmed to receive Swiss treats from the mother-daughter duo and noted that Rhea always cheers her up.

Recently, Kareena shared a hilarious picture on the first Monday after New Year. Skipping a healthy meal, in the photo, Bebo can be seen eating a croissant and the caption is proof that she is one of the biggest foodies so far. She wrote, "It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a croissant so just go for it …#do what your heart desires…# it's 2022 #make the most of it…" Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture where the star sisters can be seen enjoying strawberry cream. She captioned it as, "Continuing the healthy Monday."

Kareena on the work front

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, has been written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Aamir Khan as an actor and as a producer as well. Apart from that, the producers include Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.

Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor/kareenakapoorkhan