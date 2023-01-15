Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Her Luxurious Mumbai House In New Video

Kareena Kapoor recently shared a glimpse of her home in a video as she was seen prepping for her upcoming project 'The Crew'. Kareena's fitness instructor Anshuka Parwani shared the clip on her Instagram handle on Sunday.

In the video, an athleisure-clad Kareena can be seen performing some challenging yoga poses while exercising on her mat. She can be seen trying out some rapid cardio motions on her Patio. Kareena can then be seen finishing her workout with some deep breathing techniques as Diljit’s song 'Born To Shine' can be heard playing in the background.

Many frames from Kareena's video gave glimpses of her house in Mumbai.

The actress shared the video on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Getting ready...the crew." She also tagged the producer of the film, Rhea Kapoor in her story. Rhea re-shared Kareena`s story and wrote, "My Champion."

More about Rajesh Krishnan's 'The Crew'

'The Crew' also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon, marking their first collaboration together.

Set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, the story focuses on three women striving to succeed in life by working hard. However, their fates place them in some unfortunate circumstances and they become entangled in a web of deception.

Furthermore, Kareena was last seen with Aamir Khan in the family comedy 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, did not perform well at the box office. Aside from 'The Crew', the actress will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.