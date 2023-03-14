Kareena Kapoor Shares Photo Of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur And Jeh From Africa

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan with children Taimur and Jehangir from their vacation in Africa. The family of four have set off on an 'adventure' to Africa, about which Kareena recently posted. In the first image Bebo shared, one can see the actor's husband Saif standing in a casual pair of jeans with a blue shirt and a cap, looking into the camera as the two kids stare at a giraffe, against the wilderness.

Check out the picture below:

Some time later, Bebo took to her Instagram story again, this time to share an image of her taking a walk with elder son Taimur along a beautiful landscape. Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was born in 2016 and has been in the news ever since. Taimur at the time of his birth had become popular enough for a 'Taimur doll' to be created, which was being sold by Speedage.

Kareena's lineup

Kareena will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which is now in post-production. Incidentally, this will also be her first outing as a producer herself. She has also been shooting for The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and based on Keigo Higashino's novel of the same name, now also, in post-production. Both films are crime-thrillers, a genre relatively unexplored by Kareena.

While The Buckingham Murders has been revealed to deal with the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, The Devotion of Suspect X deals with a single mother and her daughter committing a crime as a neighbour helps them cover it. The release date of both films stand unannounced so far.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan's Advait Chandan directorial, Lal Singh Chaddha - Forrest Gump's official Hindi language remake - in which she played Rupa D'Souza, the compassionate romantic interest to Khan's Chaddha.