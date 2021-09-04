Kareena Kapoor Shares Pic With Babita, Karisma And Randhir Kapoor, Calls Them 'My World'

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram is worth scouring as she keeps her fans entertained with a daily dose of adorable photos, including that of her gorgeous girl gang, family time with sons Taimur and Jeh and bonding with her parents and sister. The actor uploaded a heartwarming snap with parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita along with elder sister Karisma Kapoor, calling them 'My World'. The beautiful Kapoor veterans can be seen sitting in the middle with Kareena and Karisma on either side.

Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of 'her world'

The actor, who will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, keeps her Instagram filled with family photos, especially with those of her sons. She even uploaded a goofy photo with son Taimur earlier today, calling him a 'heart-breaker'. The 40-year-old actor took to her Instagram story, where she can be seen chilling with the 4-year-old, sporting a dapper white top, with "Heart Breaker" written on it. Taimur can be seen in Bebo's arms giving a goofed up expression. Adding a tongue in cheek reference to her quirky top, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "What's on my T-shirt, Tim? You.".

Kareena also paid condolences to late actor Rishi Kapoor, who marked his 69th birth anniversary today. Sharing the poster from his last film Sharmaji Namkeen, Kareena wrote," Miss you Chintu Uncle".

The actor's Instagram account is also filled with her Maldives trip photos, where she recently jetted away with Saif Ali Khan and their children. Her stunning uploads from the exotic locations will surely give her fans major vacay goals. Saif, who celebrated his birthday on the trip, was wished by Kareena in the most special way. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want[sic]," she wrote. Saif and Kareena welcomed their second born Jeh Ali Khan, in February this year. The actor couple is also parents to son Taimur, who was born in the year 2016.

On the work front, the Jab We Met actor has interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which has been wrapped by her. Bebo has donned the hat of a producer and announced an untitled project in collaboration with Hansal Mehta. The movie is said to be inspired by true events and will be shot across the UK. The actor also turned author with her book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

(IMAGE: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN/ INSTAGRAM)