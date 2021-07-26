Kareena Kapoor Shares Pics Of Intimate 'girl’s Night Out' With Malaika And Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared photos from a girl's night out with her Bollywood BFFs Malaika & Amrita Arora and close friend Maheep Kapoor. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share some stunning photos featuring her awesome girl's gang, along with some sweet captions. According to the actress' stories, the get together was held at India's Got Talent judge, Malaika Arora's house.

Kareena Kapoor's girl's night out with Bollywood besties

Kareena Kapoor shared several pictures with her BFFs on her Instagram stories which included sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora along with reality tv star and wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor. All friends present seemed to be dressed casually for the intimate get-together, seemingly at Malaika's house. When sharing a picture that featured Maheep Kapoor along with her besties, Kareena also wrote a subtle Mean Girls reference on the photo with her own take on it.

The actress wrote, "Ok you can sit with us," citing the famous scene from the film when Lacey Chabert's character informs Rachel McAdams that she can't sit with them at lunch. Kapoor also shared a picture featuring all of the friends present at the small gathering saying, "this is us."

While Amrita and Kareena opted for a grey casual top for the gathering, Malaika decided to glam up a little bit with a beautiful neon yellow dress. Maheep, on the other hand, dressed up in a casual white top along with blue jeans for the occasion. Take a look -

Kareena also shared another still from the get-together, featuring a friend along with long-time best friend Amrita Arora, to which she captioned, "Yeh khambaqt Ishq." In addition, Kareena also shared a photo featuring herself and Amrita where the latter could be seen hugging her from behind as they posed for the camera. Kapoor shared the image with a sweet "Forever" and a heart emoji. Take a look -

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium along with late actor Irrfan Khan, in his last film. Kapoor will soon be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha alongside veteran actor Aamir Khan. The film will be a remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, which featured Hollywood legend Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for a theatrical release during Christmas 2021.

