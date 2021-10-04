Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture To Wish Sister-in-law Soha On Her Birthday

Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan are some of the most adorable sister-in-law duos in the film industry. The two share a strong bond and often go on family outings and trips. As Soha Ali Khan recently rang into her 43rd birthday, Kareena Kapoor has the most adorable wishes for the actor.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor went down her memory lane to share a photo of Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and her. She posted the photo from Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's 2015 wedding. In the caption, the Good Newwz actress shared how she found Soha was "a cool woman" on their first vacation.

Kareena Kapoor wishes Soha Ali Khan on her birthday

She wrote, "From the time I went for my first holiday with her in Maldives, where I watched her wash her chicken in a glass of water (to remove the spice) and then just casually eat it... I knew she was one cool woman! And... it has been a pleasure knowing you ever since @sakpataudi. Happy birthday, sister-in-law. lots of love always[sic]." She further mentioned why she posted the photo and wrote, "P.S. I think we all look great in this picture and that's why it's on the gram now[sic]."

Soha Ali Khan reacted to the photo and commented, "Hahaha!! My chicken escapades make me seem cuckoo!!!" Amruta Arora and Karisma Kapoor also wished the Rang De Basanti actor in the comment section.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot after dating for a few years. The couple first met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge in 2009. They exchanged their vows in a private ceremony on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

Soha Ai Khan's birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, Soha Ali Khan also penned a special note for the actor. Sharing Kareena's photo, Soha wished her sister-in-law on her birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday @kareenakapoorkhan[sic]." As Kareena went on a family vacation for her birthday, Soha wrote, "May you continue to shine as brightly as the Maldivian sun you are currently basking in!! Lots of love[sic]."

(Image: @kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)