Kareena Kapoor Shares Warm Giggles With BFFs; Says, 'laughter Is The Best Medicine'

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a close bond with her friends. The actor is often seen hanging out and partying with her tight-knit circle. She recently shared a picture with her best friends and mentioned how she loves laughing with them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a candid picture from one of her get-togethers with her friends. In the photo, the Good Newzz star could be seen hiding her face while laughing. Dressed in a black outfit, her best friend, actor Amrita Arora could be seen hugging her. Make-up artist Mallika Bhat also joined the two and shared smiles. Sharing the photo, Kareena Kapoor mentioned how she is fond of giggling with her "BFFs" and wrote, "As we all know laughter is the best medicine… Nothing like a warm giggle with your BFFs Keep laughing BFFS Forever (sic)."

Amrita Arora reacted to the photo and sent love to the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor. Mallika Bhat, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora also reacted to the photo with red heart emojis. Kareena's fans showered love on her as one of them called her a "CUTIEEE," while another penned, "Tooooo Cute baby (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora & more to have a reality show

The Arora sisters are very close to their friends Kareena and Karisma and often make sure to get together. Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karisma will reportedly be a part of a new show named Guts. The series will peek inside the lives of the four divas as they juggle their work and families and get together to party.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are also set to feature in a show based both on their personal and professional lives. After the Indian audiences' reaction to Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, the viewers will get to watch the sisters duo in Arora Sisters. The show will not only focus on the two sisters but will also cover the lives of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.