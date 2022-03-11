Kareena Kapoor Showers Love On Her 'kind And Gentle' Niece Samaira On Latter's Birthday

Kareena Kapoor is very much attached to her actor sister Karisma Kapoor. The two share a strong bond and are even in the same friend circle. As Karisma Kapoor's daughter rang into her 17th birthday today, Kareena showered her beloved niece with a lot of love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared a cute picture of her actor sister Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira. The throwback photo saw Samaira hugging Karisma. Sharing the photo, Kareena Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her niece. She mentioned how Samaira is a fabulous elder sister to all her brothers and wrote, "Mamma ‘s baby girl…fabulous elder sister to our boys …Kind,gentle and beautiful…All of 17." "Happy birthday to our Samaira. love you so much. @therealkarismakapoor Lolo ki Beti. Sam is 17," she added. Karisma Kapoor reacted to the photo with a series of red hearts. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also reacted to the photo and wished Samaira a happy birthday.

Glimpses of Samaira Kapur's birthday

Karisma Kapoor also shared a glimpse of Samaira's midnight birthday celebration. She took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of Samaira. In the picture, Samaira could be seen blowing the candles off her cake while wearing a white coloured t-shirt. In the backdrop, there was a wall filled with balloons. Sharing the photo, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to my baby girl." "mamasjaan Thank you for letting me post this pic," she added.

Several Bollywood stars extended their warm wishes to Samaira by reacting to Karisma's post. While Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happy Birthday and lots of love," Tara Sutaria penned, "Happy Birthday, gorgeous Samaira." Sanjay Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adjania and more also sent her lots of love.

Amrita Arora, who shares a close friendship with both Kareena and Karisma Kapoor also wished Samaira on her 17th birthday. The actor shared a photo of the birthday girl on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy happy birthday my doll.. love you." She also added a series of hearts with the caption.

Karisma Kapoor shares her 17-year-old daughter with her ex-husband Sujay Kapur. The actor married Sunjay back in 2003. The couple parted their ways in 016. they also have an 11-year-old son named Kiaan Raj Kapoor.