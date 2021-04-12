Kareena Kapoor Shows Off Her Culinary Skills In Sneak Peek Of Her New Show 'Star Vs Food'

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share the promo of a new celebrity cooking show titled Star vs Food. The show will kickstart on Wednesday, April 15. The Star VS Food trailer shows celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor try their hands at cooking and show off their culinary skills.

Kareena Kapoor shares Star vs Food trailer

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Anyone who knows the Kapoor clan, knows how much we love to eat! I’m excited to finally be able to share a sneak peek at Discovery Plus India's #StarVsFood.

It was love at first bite for me creating the mouthwatering Pizza. Thank you Chef Sarita Pereira for your patience! You were amazing! Don’t forget to catch the premiere on 15th April only on discovery+."

She also tagged the other celebs who are going to be a part of the show and shared that she is excited to see what they whip up. In the video, we can hear Kareena exclaiming, "my hands are aching" while grating cheese for the pizza she made in the show. The trailer also shows snippets of Malaika staring wide-eyed at a raw fish that was placed in front of her, Arjun Kapoor pressing meat under the chef's guidance and Partik Gandhi cooking a vegetarian dish. Going by the promo it seems that the celebrities had a blast while shooting for the cooking show.

Netizens react to Kareena Kapoor's new show

Star vs Food marks to be the first project that Kareena has shot for after her maternity break which she ended in March last week. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and Jewellery designer and Kareena's sister in law Saba Pataudi commented on the actor's post by dropping some emojis. Fans of the actor were thrilled to see Bebo back on screen after a long time and shared their excitement for the same in the comment section of the post. Her comment section is filled with heart, starstruck and fire emojis. Check out the fan comments below;

A Sneak Peek into Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

While the actor is yet to share a picture of her new baby boy that she gave birth to on February 22 2021, the actor shares a lot of family pictures with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan. The actor recently shared an adorable post of Taimur stretching his body while laying down on a yoga mat with the #lockdownyoga.

Prior to that, Kareena revealed that she is working hard to lose the baby weight and is exercising a lot to get fit. The actor recently shared a picture before working out and also shared another picture post her workout with the caption "Get up and move it."

On the 5 year anniversary of her movie Ki and Ka, Kareena shared a throwback picture that featured her and co-actor Arjun Kapoor. She shared that she wants a sequel to the movie just because she wants to work with Arjun Kapoor again.

Kareena gave a peek into her Holi celebration sat home by sharing an adorable picture of Taimur posing for the camera with colours smeared all over him ad urged her fans to stay indoors and stay safe.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

