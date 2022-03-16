Kareena Kapoor Signs First Film After Jeh's Birth; To Make OTT Debut With Sujoy Ghosh

Though Kareena Kapoor Khan has not featured in a film for two years, she had set an example when she worked right till the later stages of her pregnancy, hosting her radio show, shooting brand endorsements, and more. After the birth of her second baby, she launched her pregnancy guidebook. The actor is now all set to return to the film sets again.

The Chameli star announced her first film after the birth of her second child, Jeh. She is collaborating with Kahaani fame Sujoy Ghosh. She is working alongside Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat and Gully Boy fame Vijay Verma through the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan announces first film after second child's birth, to make her OTT debut

Kareena's latest film won't have a theatrical release, as it would directly head to Netflix. The 41-year-old made the announcement on Instagram, where she posted a video of the team working together. In the video, she could be heard asking, 'Are we doing the reading? What's going on?".

The actor, along with the crew, could be heard singing Lata Mangeshkar-Helen's iconic Aa Jaane Jaan song. Kareena, Jaideep, Vijay and Sujoy, and the team were seen going through the script, as they conducted the reading.

The film is based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Sujoy will not just direct the movie, but also will be one of the producers of the movie along with Jay Shewakramani & Akshai Puri. The banners attached to the film were 12th Street Entertainment & Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures.

Kareena Kapoor opens up on OTT debut

Kareena expressed her excitement to return to acting, in an interview with Hindustan Times, sharing that there were numerous aspects like murder, mystery, thrill, and the 'inimitable director' Sujoy as factors that made her give her nod for the movie. She said she loved his work, connected to his style, and was impressed by a director with a vision.

She also shared her excitement to make her OTT debut, highlighting husband Saif Ali Khan starring in Sacred Games, and adding that she was a huge consumer of the platform. She also praised the medium for offering different kinds of content, offering good parts for women, and having no confines for them.

She said, "It's one that has all the right ingredients... a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew. I'm really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay."

"It's the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life," she added.

(With inputs from PTI)