Kareena Kapoor Skips 'eating Healthy' On 1st Monday Of 2022, Does 'what Her Heart Desires'

Kareena Kapoor recently took to her verified Instagram handle and dropped a picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen eating a croissant on the first Monday of 2022. Sharing the picture, the actor penned a motivational message for her fans and followers. She asked them to 'do what their heart desires.'

Kareena Kapoor does 'what her heart desires'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kareena Kapoor posted a selfie picture where she can be seen skipping a healthy breakfast and instead of eating a croissant. She donned a red jacket and her hair is pulled up in a bun. She opted for minimal makeup and highlighted her eyes by applying kohl. As for the caption, she wrote, "It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a croissant so just go for it …♥️#do what your heart desires…# it's 2022 #make the most of it…" As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop lovely comments.

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture where the star sisters can be seen relishing strawberry cream. She captioned it as, "Continuing the healthy Monday."

Earlier, in the day, Kareena and Karisma were spotted outside their father, Randhir Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. The sisters also posed for the paparazzi as they walked inside the house. Kareena wore a red sweatshirt and black tight pants, while Karisma donned an oversized orange top which she teamed up with loose black trousers. The sisters opted for subtle makeup and pulled their locks in high ponytails. They added white masks to complete their look.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Earlier, Kareena along with her son Jeh and Karisma were spotted at Randhir's residence for the new year celebrations. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's mother Babita Kapoor was also photographed on Saturday. The 41-year-old actor opted for black pants with a nude sweater and white sneakers. She completed her look by leaving her hair open. She recently welcomed the new year with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Soha Pataudi and her husband Kunal Khemmu. She sported a red night suit while Taimur was sported funky pyjama.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan