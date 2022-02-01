Kareena Kapoor recently had a chat with Twinkle Khanna on the Tweak India YouTube channel and the duo discussed everything from marriage to career and friendship. During the conversation, Kareena opened up about her relationship with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and how they met. She gave fans insight into the bond they developed on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan.

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan

The actor mentioned that she and her now-husband had a 'karmic connection', since they were meant to share the screen in several films, but Kareena rejected. She said, "Some kind of a karmic connection in a way because Saif and I were always supposed to do a couple of films together which we never ended up doing and I always said no to them and then we just never did a film. And finally, then this movie happened and I don't know what it was."

Watch the complete interview here

Kareena then recalled that Akshay Kumar, who was also on the set of the film saw that the duo was forming a bond and took Saif to the side to warn him about Kareena and her family and background. She went on to say, "Saif and Akshay were talking and Akshay kind of got the vibe that Saif and I were connecting. Akshay took Saif in a corner and was like 'listen tread carefully because they are dangerous girls and this is a dangerous family and I know them'. He was like 'Don't mess with her', that was his vibe to him". Twinkle Khanna also revealed that she was on the sets of Tashan and watched Kareena and Saif grow closer. She said, "You met Saif on the set, and strangely enough I was there, watching you both sitting next to each other. You were both wearing hideous blond wigs, so love is really blind."

Kareena also praised Saif as she called him 'funny, humourous, and got his head on his shoulders.' She also broke a few stereotypes about what others think Saif is like and mentioned he is not 'fussy' at all, as she mentioned he is 'quite chilled out'.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan