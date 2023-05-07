Kareena Kapoor Sports Traditional Attire As She Enjoys An Outing With Taimur

Kareena Kapoor recently made waves on the Internet when a video of the actress with her son Taimur Ali Khan went viral on social media. Kareena stepped out in an ethnic outfit featuring a printed pastel-coloured kurta-pant set. She paired it with a matching jacket. For the accessories, the Veerey Di Wedding star wore hoop earrings, sunglasses and had her hair tied in a bun.

Taimur, on the other hand, looked cute in a red T-shirt which had his name written on the back and black pants. The mother-and-son duo was later seen arriving at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. See the video here.

Earlier on Saturday, Kareena was spotted on a date night with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple kept it cool for their casual outing. The Adipurush actor drove the car to the restaurant. Kareena wore a flowery top with denim jeans. She also carried a red sling bag with her outfit. Saif was seen in a casual T-shirt and jeans. He paired a baseball cap with his ensemble. While the mother-of-two stopped and posed for the shutterbugs, Saif was in a hurry to get inside.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming releases

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The film is now in post-production. She has also been shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X. While The Buckingham Murders has been revealed to deal with the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, The Devotion of Suspect X deals with a single mother and her daughter committing a crime as a neighbour helps them cover it. The release dates of both films stand unannounced so far. Additionally, the actress also has The Crew in the pipeline alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.