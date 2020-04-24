Kareena Kapoor Starrer 'Kambakkht Ishq' Trivia; Read Interesting Details

The Kareena Kapoor starrer Kambakkht Ishq is a 2009 action-comedy and romantic flick. Kambakkht Ishq had Kareena Kapoor star opposite Akshay Kumar wherein their chemistry was much appreciated by the masses. Kambakkht Ishq was directed by Sabbir Khan and was bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Kambakkht Ishq also starred Aftab Shivdasani and Amrita Arora in pivotal roles. The Kareena Kapoor starrer was also lauded for its hit soundtrack wherein the music was composed by Anu Malik and Salim-Suleiman. Kareena Kapoor's Kambakkht Ishq was also one of those few Bollywood films to have a cameo of some popular Hollywood celebrities like Sylvester Stallone, Denise Richards, Brandon Routh and Holly Vance. Here are some interesting trivia about Kambakkht Ishq.

The Kareena Kapoor starrer Kambakkht Ishq has these interesting facts which you must know about

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar were supposed to perform with Carmen Electra?

According to media reports, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar were supposed to appear alongside Hollywood fame Carmen Electra in a promotional music video for the film. However, producer Sajid Nadiadwala dismissed these rumours. He had reportedly announced that Carmen Electra would be replaced by RDB Bhangra pop group.

The film is a remake of a Tamil movie

Not known to all, the Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer is a remake of a Tamil film Pammal K Sambandam which released in the year 2002. The original film starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role. However, the makers of the Kareena Kapoor starrer did not acknowledge this and Kamal Haasan was also not credited for the original story.

Pooja Batra arranged for the cameos of all the Hollywood celebrities

It is not a hidden fact the movie boasts of a cameo appearance by many prominent Hollywood celebrities like Sylvester Stallone, Denise Richards, Brandon Routh and Holly Vance. However, much of the credit goes to the actor and model, Pooja Batra who played an important role in bringing these stars on board. Pooja resides in Los Angeles after her marriage and was touch with these Hollywood celebrities for which she was also thanked in the credits.

