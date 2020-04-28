Kareena Kapoor Starrer 'Khushi' Interesting Trivia Are Unmissable

The 2003 romantic comedy flick Khushi is considered to be one of the popular films of Kareena Kapoor's glorious career. Kareena Kapoor starred alongside Fardeen Khan in the movie. Khushi was directed by SJ Suryah and was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

The music of the Kareena Kapoor starrer Khushi was given by Anu Malik. The plot of the Kareena Kapoor and Fardeen Khan revolved around two individuals, Khushi and Karan who are head over heels in love with each other but do not end up expressing their love due to their ego issues. Here are some interesting trivia attached to the Kareena Kapoor starrer Khushi which will make you want to see the film again.

Kareena Kapoor starrer Khushi has these trivia which every Bebo fan must know

Kareena Kapoor was supposed to star opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Khushi. Kareena Kapoor has also shared the screen space with Abhishek in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. However, Abhishek opted out of the movie and Fardeen Khan was roped in instead.

Another film also had the title, Khushi

Unknown to many, apart from the Kareena Kapoor starrer, there was another film that had the same title. It is none other than the 1982 movie Raakh Aur Chingaari which was earlier to be titled as Khushi. Raakh Aur Chingaari starred Vinod Mehra and Vidya Sinha in the lead roles.

The film is a remake of a Tamil film

The movie is a remake of the Tamil movie Kushi which released in the year 2000. The movie starred Vijay and Jyothika in the lead roles. However, reportedly the makers of the Kareena Kapoor starrer credited the Tamil film.

Game Changer for Kareena Kapoor

Khushi is considered to be a game-changer for Kareena Kapoor and is one of the most popular films of her career. Her free-spirited performance in the film catapulted her into the main league. Kareena and Fardeen's effortless chemistry was also much appreciated by the masses.

