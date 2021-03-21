Kareena Kapoor starts journey back to fitness after pregnancy; Saba deletes pic of baby

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a bundle of joy last month when they were blessed with their second child. As the little one completed a small milestone, of one month of his birth, his mother has already kicked off a 'new journey.' The actress has started working out to get back to her full fitness.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on way back to full fitness

Kareena Kapoor shared the update on her Instagram stories. Posting photographs of her fitness watch and sports shoes, she wrote 'journey begins' and added, 'Day 1.'

The Good Newwz star had previously made headlines for shedding the pregnancy weight after welcoming her first child, Taimur. She also returned to films and did films like Veerey Di Wedding, Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium since then.

Meanwhile, as 'Saifeena's baby completed one month since birth, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba marked the occasion on Instagram. She did so by posting an unseen snap of the baby resting on his father's chest. The little one's face was not visible in the same way that Kareena had shared before on Women's Day. In a collage, one could see the pic shared by the mother, along with the one with the father, and another that seemed to be of the baby's hands.

However, as the photo went viral, she seemed to have deleted it as it is no longer available on her Instagram stories.

She later posted another snap of Kareena's picture with the baby and of Taimur's creating figures of the members of the family in food dish to shower love on the completion of the baby's one month.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on February 21.

Saif had then confirmed the news in a statement, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

