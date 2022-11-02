Kareena Kapoor Steps Out To Party With Sister Karisma & Cousins Amid Shooting In London

Kareena Kapoor who is in London these days while shooting for her upcoming Hansal Mehta directorial, stepped out for a fun night with her family members. The actor was joined by sister Karisma, cousins Aadar, and brother Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra as they posed together for a picture.

Aadar Jain shared a picture on Instagram which appears from their outing at a prominent UK hotel. The picture showed Kareena wearing a white turtleneck sweater and black pants under a jacket. Karisma, on the other hand, wore a black and white outfit with matching shoes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan parties with cousins in London

Aadar Jain geo-tagged the location as Claridge's, a luxury hotel in London. He posted the picture with a black heart emoticon. Though Kareena is in London for the shoot, the actor has been managing to spend major festivities with her family in Mumbai. The Aitraaz actor who flew to London a few weeks ago for the first shooting schedule of her forthcoming project had returned to Mumbai to celebrate Diwali with her family.

She again flew to London with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. Earlier, Kareena revealed her look from the film. Reportedly, she plays a detective in Hansal Mehta's directorial. It’s said to be a murder mystery backed by Ekta Kapoor under her production house alongside Kareena herself.

A few days ago, on Halloween, she shared a blurred picture of herself from the sets. In the picture, clicked at night, Kareena looked at the camera wearing a long jacket. She captioned the post, "My Halloween 2022 (red heart emoji) (camera emoji) @khamkhaphotoartist." Meanwhile, apart from her next with Hansal Mehta, Kareena is all set to collaborate once again with Veere Di Wedding producer Ekta Kpaoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Previously, during Kareena's interaction with Mid-Day, she hinted about the collaboration on the upcoming film which is based on the story of three strong women. However, nothing was on the papers. Now, according to the leading entertainment daily, a source close to the development said that post the success of Veere Di Wedding, the trio was really excited to team up for the next project and is looking forward to it.

On the other hand, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor will next feature in Brown: The First Case. It also marks veteran actress Helen's return to the big screen.

