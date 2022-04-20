Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Red; Karisma, Neetu & Others Arrive For Babita's Birthday Bash

Quick links:
Saif Ali Khan sported a casual outfit as he greeted the paparazzi stationed outside Randhir Kapoor's house.
Karisma Kapoor opted for a stylish yet simple traditional attire for the event paired with a dark purple purse.
Neetu Kapoor, who recently enjoyed her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt, joined the birthday bash in a flowy white top flared with dark pants.
Birthday star Babita Kapoor arrived at Randhir Kapoor's house for her party. The actor will be celebrating her 74th birthday.
Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a red fit and flare attire paired with high heels. The actor complemented the outfit with a sling purse.
Wishing her mother on her birthday, Karisma shared a throwback picture and wrote, ''The OG birthday song “Happy birthday to the original Sunita” our Mama. Circa - Farz 1967.''
