Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Red; Karisma, Neetu & Others Arrive For Babita's Birthday Bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma and more arrive at Randhir Kapoor's house for Babita's birthday bash.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Babita Kapoor birthday bash
1/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Saif Ali Khan sported a casual outfit as he greeted the paparazzi stationed outside Randhir Kapoor's house. 

Babita Kapoor birthday bash
2/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Karisma Kapoor opted for a stylish yet simple traditional attire for the event paired with a dark purple purse. 

Babita Kapoor birthday bash
3/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Neetu Kapoor, who recently enjoyed her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt, joined the birthday bash in a flowy white top flared with dark pants. 

Babita Kapoor birthday bash
4/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Birthday star Babita Kapoor arrived at Randhir Kapoor's house for her party. The actor will be celebrating her 74th birthday. 

Babita Kapoor birthday bash
5/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in a red fit and flare attire paired with high heels. The actor complemented the outfit with a sling purse. 

Babita Kapoor birthday bash
6/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Wishing her mother on her birthday, Karisma shared a throwback picture and wrote, ''The OG birthday song “Happy birthday to the original Sunita” our Mama. Circa - Farz 1967.''

Babita Kapoor birthday bash
7/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

Kareena also shared a throwback pic with the caption, ''Happy birthday Mothership. My Maa♥️#No beauty like Mamma‘s.''

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: kareena kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, neetu kapoor
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur & more stars attended Ranbir-Alia's wedding bash at Vastu

Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur & more stars attended Ranbir-Alia's wedding bash at Vastu
Ranbir Kapoor lifts wife Alia Bhatt in his arms as the newlyweds greet paps outside Vastu

Ranbir Kapoor lifts wife Alia Bhatt in his arms as the newlyweds greet paps outside Vastu
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com