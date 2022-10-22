Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Red, Katrina Kaif Steps Out For Promotions; Celebs Spotted

Quick links:
Kareena Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai's Bandra as she stepped out in a red, striped kurta and pants.
Katrina Kaif wore a red and golden ethnic outfit as she promoted her upcoming film on a reality TV show.
Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted along with his co-stars in a denim jacket, white t-shirt and jeans in the city.
Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a black mini dress and paired it with a brown jacket during her latest outing in Bandra.
Sunny Kaushal joined Janhvi Kapoor in a trendy outfit, which included a long black shirt and printed pants.