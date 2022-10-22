Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Red, Katrina Kaif Steps Out For Promotions; Celebs Spotted

Kareena Kapoor stunned in a red kurta and pants, Katrina Kaif stepped out for promotions and more celebrities were recently spotted in the city.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Kareena Kapoor
Varinder Chawla

Kareena Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai's Bandra as she stepped out in a red, striped kurta and pants.

Katrina Kaif
Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif wore a red and golden ethnic outfit as she promoted her upcoming film on a reality TV show.

Ishaan Khatter
Varinder Chawla

Ishaan Khatter also joined Katrina Kaif in an all-black outfit.

Siddhant Chaturvedi
Varinder Chawla

Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted along with his co-stars in a denim jacket, white t-shirt and jeans in the city.

Janhvi Kapoor
Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a black mini dress and paired it with a brown jacket during her latest outing in Bandra.

Sunny Kaushal
Varinder Chawla

Sunny Kaushal joined Janhvi Kapoor in a trendy outfit, which included a long black shirt and printed pants.

Neha Sharma
Varinder Chawla

Neha Sharma posed for the paparazzi soon after her workout session in Bandra.

