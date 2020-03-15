Kareena Kapoor Stuns With Striking Green Eyes In Sunkissed Selfie, Leaves Netizens In Awe

Sharing a sunkissed selfie with her fans on a Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely cranking her Instagram skills up a notch. The Jab We Met actor can be seen relaxing in a casual avatar with the sun bringing out her strikingly brilliant green eyes. She gave a quirky twist to a popular saying in her caption and said, "Girls just wanna have sun 🌞".

Take a look:

Kareena's sunkissed selfie was received by the netizens with lots of love and adoration for her beauty with comments like 'perfection' and 'natural beauty' making their way on the post. Ever since Kareena made her debut on the photo-sharing social media, her fans and followers have been treated with plenty of updates with pictures of her family and friends.

Another sunkissed selfie was posted by Kareena on the festival of Holi earlier last week. She had worn a white kurta with a smidgen of pink colour across her cheek as she asked her fans, "I think pink is my colour. Agree?"

Have a look:

What's next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena Kapoor played the role of a cop in the latest Homi Adajania directed film Angrezi Medium which featured actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles. The film opened to mixed reviews from the audiences despite its release amid the coronavirus scare. Kareena is currently filming for Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha which has her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan as the lead. The film is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

Kareena Kapoor will also be a part of an ensemble cast in Karan Johar's upcoming magnum opus Takht which also features actors Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt among others. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2021 and is currently in the pre-production stage.

