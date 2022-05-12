Kareena Kapoor Teaches Jaideep Ahlawat How To Pout Amid Shoot; Latter 'fails Miserably'

Kareena Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Sujay Ghosh's next directorial, Devotion of suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma among others. While the Jab We Met actor earlier shared a BTS picture from Kalimpong as the first day of shoot began, Jaideep has now treated fans with another adorable glimpse of Bebo.

Ahlawat tried his hand at pouting with OG Kareena, only to 'fail miserably' at his attempt. The Paatal Lok star seemed to be extremely excited to work with Kareena, stating he has a long journey ahead in the film with the 'gorgeous' star. Kareena also shared the same picture, quipping that the duo has 'so much to learn from each other'.

Kareena teaches Devotion Of Suspect X co-star Jaideep Ahlawat how to pout

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, May 12, Jaideep dropped the on-set picture, where he could be seen posing in a beige coloured striped shirt, while Kareena sported a grey shirt, with minimal makeup on her face. In the caption, he wrote, "So much “Devotion” in Learning how to Pout from ‘The Best’ & I failed miserably… Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with The one & only “The Bebo”, The Gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan." Take a look.

Sharign the same glimpse on her social media handle, Kareena called the pout Jaideep's 'toughest performance'. She mentioned, "Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other."

According to reports, the film comes as an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X and is slated to premiere on Netflix next year. Talking about the project earlier, Sujoy said in a press statement that The Devotion of Suspect X is the best love story he has ever read. He called it an 'honour' to have gotten the chance to associate with the project.

Meanwhile, Kareena will also be seen reuniting with his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial comes as the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. After several postponements, it is slated to hit theatres on August 11, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JAIDEEPAHLAWAT)