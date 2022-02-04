Kareena Kapoor To Collaborate With Sujoy Ghosh For Upcoming Crime Mystery? Check Details

Kareena Kapoor is all set to start working for Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming crime mystery, which also marks her first project since the birth of her younger one Jehangir. The Jab We Met actor's project comes as the on-screen adaptation of Keigo Higashimo’s hugely popular work The Devotion of Suspect X. The director announced the project back in 2015, having a keen interest to cast Saif Ali Khan in a major role, however, things didn't materialise. Now after 7 years, the film has landed in Kareena's lap.

Kareena Kapoor to start working on Sujoy Ghosh's crime mystery

According to Mid-Day reports, Kareena has already commenced the prep work for the project and has met Sujoy multiple times to discuss her look in the film. Apart from Kareena, the film also stars Paatal Lok's Jaideep Ahlawat and Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

A source quipped that the ensemble cast will begin workshops soon, and if things take place as planned, they will head to a hill station in West Bengal next month to shoot the project in a 'start-to-finish schedule'. The source also mentioned how the director has woven a 'complex love story between the leads that'll add an intriguing dimension to the film.

As for the novel, it chronicles a single mother who kills her ex-husband by accident and then gets embroiled in a web of events to cover up the crime with the help of her 'mathematician neighbour'. The neighbour's role will reportedly be played by Jaideep.

More on Kareena Kapoor's work front

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in the comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie will be helmed by Advait Chandan and comes as an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Kareena plays the role of Aamir Khan's love interest in the movie.

It also stars Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut, while Mona Singh will also appear in a pivotal role. The film will be released on April 14, 2022, clashing with another highly anticipated project KGF 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/ @GHOSH_SUJOY