Kareena Kapoor To Malaika Arora, Check Out The Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

Last Updated: 16th January, 2022 20:35 IST

Kareena Kapoor, who is known for comfy outfits, was spotted by the paparazzi in a white Gucci oversized tee and oversized blue denim. She added a pair of white sneakers to enhance her look.

Four More Shots Please! star Kirti Kulhari sported a bright pink saree designed by Ekaya. She completed her look by adding pieces of silver jewelleries.

