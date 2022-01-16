Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor To Malaika Arora, Check Out The Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh to Malaika Arora and Kirti Kulhari, check out the best dressed celebrities of the week below.

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora looked sizzling hot in a pink one-sided off-shoulder with a high slit dress by Maison Met. 

Image: Instagram/@geneliad/

This quirky look went well with actor Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh. She sported Advait's multi-coloured jumpsuit. 

Image: Instagram/@

Tara Sutaria looked elegant in a white shimmery lehenga designed by Falguni & Shane Peacock. 

Image: Instagram/@

Four More Shots Please! star Kirti Kulhari sported a bright pink saree designed by Ekaya. She completed her look by adding pieces of silver jewelleries. 

Image: Instagram/@

Human star Shefali Shah sported a pink and black saree designed by celebrity fashion desginer, Manish Malhotra. 

Image: Instagram/@

Manushi Chhillar stunned in a white L’effet dress by Sanjev Marwaaha. 

Image: Instagram/@

Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a navy blue printed maxi dress by Sarika, Pink City. 

Image: Instagram/@arpitamehtaofficial

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui fame Vaani Kapoor sported a light yellow saree designed by Arpita Mehta. 

Image: Instagram/@sharvari

Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari dropped snaps on Instagram donning a pink ethnic dress designed by Vani Vats. 

Image: Instagram/@varinderchawla

Kareena Kapoor, who is known for comfy outfits, was spotted by the paparazzi in a white Gucci oversized tee and oversized blue denim. She added a pair of white sneakers to enhance her look. 

