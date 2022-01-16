Kareena Kapoor To Malaika Arora, Check Out The Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

Quick links:
Malaika Arora looked sizzling hot in a pink one-sided off-shoulder with a high slit dress by Maison Met.
This quirky look went well with actor Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh. She sported Advait's multi-coloured jumpsuit.
Four More Shots Please! star Kirti Kulhari sported a bright pink saree designed by Ekaya. She completed her look by adding pieces of silver jewelleries.
Human star Shefali Shah sported a pink and black saree designed by celebrity fashion desginer, Manish Malhotra.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui fame Vaani Kapoor sported a light yellow saree designed by Arpita Mehta.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari dropped snaps on Instagram donning a pink ethnic dress designed by Vani Vats.
