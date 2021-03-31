Kareena Kapoor Turns Host For Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima After Holi; See Pics

After celebrating a quite Holi with her son Taimur and niece Inaaya, actress Kareena Kapoor recently turned host to her aunt Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The actress organised a get-together and pictures of her family members arriving at her house were shared on social media. Manav Manglani shared pictures of the trio together clicked outside Kareena's house as they arrived to meet Kareena and the newborn.

Family get-together for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Riddhima was seen clad in a white shirt and black pants, her mother Neetu wore a blue shirt and denim. Rima was in a long top and pants. Due to the COVID pandemic, the trio was seen wearing masks as a precautionary measure. Apart from the trio, Kareena's sister Karisma along with her son Kiaan was also spotted arriving at the residence for the family get-together. While captioning the post, Manav wrote, "#Neetukapoor #RiddhimaKapoorSahni clicked at #KareenaKapoorKhan house in Mumbai."

After Kareena Kapoor welcomed a baby boy in February, she is gradually returning to work. The 40-year-old star is often spotted outside studios shooting for some of her upcoming projects. Earlier, on March 30, the Good Newwz actress was spotted in a striped red and white dress along with her father Randhir Kapoor. The actress posed for the paps and got into the car while his father and veteran actor was spotted walking with a stick while seeking the help of an aid.

Though the Kapoor clan did not celebrate Holi as they have lost two strong pillars of their family, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor in last one year. The festival that was not celebrated on a large scale by the family, saw pictures of little Taimur and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya enjoying some pool time while splashing waters and colours on each other all over the Internet. Kareena had shared a picture of her son while dwelling into the festive fervour and enjoying his time with his cousin.

Post her delivery with the second baby, the actress has started working on her body while regaining her fitness. A couple of days back, she had shared a picture from her fitness routine while flaunting her calorie count and informing about getting started with the ' journey to lose weight'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena who was last seen in the blockbuster film Good Newwz has finished with the shooting schedule of her next film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film that will also star Aamir Khan in the lead role is currently under production. The film has been in the production stage for quite some time and many fans have been waiting for its release.

(Image credit: Instagram)