Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer, To Star In Hansal Mehta's Next Thriller

After donning the cap of an author, actor Kareena Kapoor is now all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film. Apart from Kareena, the upcoming untitled project will also be bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor turns producer for Hansal Mehta

Kareena who is excited to start a new venture told ANI that she feels "very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal's films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey".

Ekta of Balaji Telefilms also expressed her happiness over collaborating with Kareena and Hansal. She had previously teamed up with Kareena on the buddy comedy, Veere Di Wedding (2018). Hoping that the second time’s a charm too, she said, “Kareena is a dynamite combination of star power and talent. To have Hansal Mehta, one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times, tell this story makes it all the more exciting."

She issued a statement and said, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dynamite combination of star power and talent. We last worked together on 'Veere Di Wedding' which was probably the biggest hit headlined by a female star. The second time's always a charm and I'm confident this one too will excite the audiences. To have Hansal Mehta, one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times tell this story makes it all the more exciting! Get ready for one of the most intriguing and shocking mainstream films thus far.” Inspired by a true-life incident, the gritty thriller is set in the UK. For Kareena, the movie is doubly special as it’s her first venture since the birth of her son Jehangir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan and Mona Singh after 3 Idiots. The movie is scheduled to release on Christmas this year. She also recently launched her pregnancy book. She had announced it on July 9 and stated that it was a personal account of the physical and emotional aspects of her pregnancy. She had then written, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed." "This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today," she had added.



(IMAGE: TARAN ADARSH/Twitter)

