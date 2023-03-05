Kareena Kapoor Turns Soccer Mom As She Cheers For Taimur During Football Match

Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Genelia Deshmukh stepped on Sunday to cheer for their sons at a football match in Mumbai. While the Jab We Met actress was spotted with her son Taimur Ali Khan, the Ved actress was captured on camera with her sons Rahyl and Riaan, who also played for the same team as Tamiur.

In the photos, Kareena could be seen sporting a casual T-shirt with blue pants, a cap and brown shoes. Meanwhile, Genelia sported sleeveless sportswear teamed with red cap and white sports shoes. Talking about the kids, they wore their yellow and black team uniform during the match. In some other pictures being circulated online, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was seated with other parents on the field as she watched her son Taimur play the match.

Take a look at some of the photos from the match below.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming project

The Tashan actress will soon be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in The Crew, which is produced by Ekta and Rhea Kapoor. Diljit Dosanjh is also part of the cast. The story will follow the lives of three women who are busy with their work and try to move on with life. However, unexpected events take place, following which the story continues. She will also feature in the Netflix film from director Sujoy Ghosh, which is an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X.

About Genelia Deshmukh's movies

The Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actress was last seen in the movie Ved, alongside her husband Riteish Deshmukh. The movie was a success and marked the directorial debut of Riteish. She was also seen in Mister Mummy which released in 2022.