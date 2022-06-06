Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma's BTS Pic From 'DSX' Shoot Leaves Arjun Kapoor In Splits

Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma's latest behind-the-scenes photo left Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor in splits and also got invoved in a fun social media banter.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Kareena Kapoor

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoor/@arjunkapoor


After starring in Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor will be featured in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X. The actor will star alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the movie, which they are currently filming. Kareena and Vijay Varma often share goofy videos and pictures from the sets of the film. Their latest behind-the-scenes photo left Arjun Kapoor in splits and he also got involved in a fun social media banter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared a BTS photo featuring her and Vijay Varma from the sets of DSX. The photo saw Kareena sitting in a chair, wearing a top and jeans, while using her phone. Vijay Varma stood beside her sporting a shirt, jeans and a jacket, while eyeing Kareena's phone. Along with the photo, Kareena dropped a hilarious caption and wrote, "Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages?"

Vijay Varma reacted to the photo and dropped a rather funny comment on the picture. Vijay Varma wrote, "Yeah most of them were from someone called nawaab sahab and nanny," to which Kareena replied, "@itsvijayvarma ok so then you were reading my messages."

READ | Kunal Kemmu's birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor & more wish the actor

The picture also caught the attention of Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, who commented, "Then toh he will know too much." Kareena replied to her Ki And Ka co-star's comment and wrote, "@arjunkapoor but I want to see your phone." Vijay Varma also reacted to the Gunday star's comment and wrote, "I have so much intel now.." The actors' fans were left in splits as they enjoyed the fun banter.

More about The Devotion Of Suspect X

The Devotion Of Suspect X is an upcomig Netflix film starring Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is helmed by director Sujoy Ghosh and is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higanshino's The Devotion Of Suspect X. 

READ | Kareena Kapoor, Malaika, Amrita Arora turn heads in dazzling outfits; Know who-wore-what

Talking about the project, Sujoy Ghosh said in a statement that the book is the best love story that he has ever read. He also called it an "honour" to have gotten the chance to associate with the project. As the film is currently in the production phase, it is expected to come out next year.

READ | Kareena Kapoor, Amrita & Malaika Arora react as trolls call them 'Buddhi'; 'Yes we are..'

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoor/@arjunkapoor

READ | Kareena Kapoor reveals her son Jeh is also a part of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; Here's how
READ | 'Devotion of Suspect X': Sujoy Ghosh calls Jeh 'superstar' as he joins mom Kareena on set
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND