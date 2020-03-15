Kareena Kapoor Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Rocked Black Outfits Better?

Whether it's the latest trend in the industry or just basic fashion inspiration, B-Town divas are glamorous, chic and can rock absolutely any trend with grace and panache. While we love their chic and fabulous sartorial picks, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor in similar-looking outfits. Check it out.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's Diwali Look In Sabyasachi's Fiery Red Lehenga

Who looked better in black? Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif?

Photoshoot for Puma and Reebok

Kareena Kapoor will be the face of PUMA India’s soon-to-be-launched Studio Collection. In the above picture, Kareena is seen wearing a black bralette which she paired with black leggings. To accessorise her look, she also wore a black jacket and completed her look with a PUMA logo earrings.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Stunner In These Polka Dot Dresses; See Pictures

On the other hand, Katrina is flaunting her curves in this gym wear. She also opted for a black coloured tank top which she paired with multi-coloured leggings. She completed her look with Reebok shoes and left her hair open.

Black polka dots

To celebrate Taimur's birthday, the actor opted for a sheer black dress which had white polka dots. The button-down dress came with a tie-up scarf around the waist in the same print. She opted for comfy but trendy white sneakers with gold detailing and went for a chic bun for hairstyle. She accessorised her looks with sunglasses and sported berry lip shade to complete her look.

The star took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her ad shoot where she can be seen giving out all retro vibes. Katrina is looking stunning in a black polka dots top with mustard color skirt. She rounded off her look with statement earrings and opted for winged eyeliner and red lips.

ALSO READ: Kareena To Priyanka: Celeb Inspired Lehenga Styles To Choose From

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Looks Stunning In A Lucknowi Chikankari Lehenga

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.