Kareena Kapoor Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Rocked Black Outfits Better?

Whether it's the latest trend in the industry or just basic fashion inspiration, B-Town divas are glamorous, chic and can rock absolutely any trend with grace and panache. While we love their chic and fabulous sartorial picks, we recently stumbled upon a few pictures of Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor in similar-looking outfits. Check it out.
Kareena Kapoor will be the face of PUMA India’s soon-to-be-launched Studio Collection. In the above picture, Kareena is seen wearing a black bralette which she paired with black leggings. To accessorise her look, she also wore a black jacket and completed her look with a PUMA logo earrings.
On the other hand, Katrina is flaunting her curves in this gym wear. She also opted for a black coloured tank top which she paired with multi-coloured leggings. She completed her look with Reebok shoes and left her hair open.
To celebrate Taimur's birthday, the actor opted for a sheer black dress which had white polka dots. The button-down dress came with a tie-up scarf around the waist in the same print. She opted for comfy but trendy white sneakers with gold detailing and went for a chic bun for hairstyle. She accessorised her looks with sunglasses and sported berry lip shade to complete her look.
The star took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her ad shoot where she can be seen giving out all retro vibes. Katrina is looking stunning in a black polka dots top with mustard color skirt. She rounded off her look with statement earrings and opted for winged eyeliner and red lips.
