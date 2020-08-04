Kareena Kapoor Vs Vidya Balan: Who Looked Like Visual Delight In This Gorgeous Saree?

When it comes to sartorial choices, celebrities seldom go wrong. With the fashion police always on the prowl, these celebrities make sure to create a strong style statement with each of their attires. Be it western or traditional, these celebs raise the style quotient with several notches time and again.

Many celebrities have often sashayed with their best traditional attires which have been nothing less than pure fashion goals for their fans who often wait with bated breath to witness their favorite celebs to turn up in gorgeous outfits. Speaking of which, sarees and lehengas look nothing less than a visual delight. Kareena Kapoor and Vidya Balan are one such celeb who is known to impress with their sartorial choices and have enticed their fans in their lovely saree looks.

When Kareena Kapoor and Vidya Balan charmed in their sarees

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena is a true blue diva in her own glory. The actor spells glamor with each of her outfits. In this look, she can be seen donning a Masaba Gupta yellow saree with a pink blouse and borders.

The Angrezi Medium actor complemented the look with statement dangler earrings and a black bindi. With a dewy makeup and hair tied to a neat bun, Bebo is looking truly ethereal to witness. Take a look at the Jab We Met actor's traditional avatar.

Vidya Balan

Along with her phenomenal acting chops, if there is one thing Vidya is hailed for, it is for her beautiful sartorial choices. Time and again, The Dirty Picture actor makes heads turn with her gorgeous sarees. In this look, she has opted for a yellow printed and embellished saree from Vaya Weaving Heritage which consists of a purple blouse.

The Paa actor has opted for the statement earrings and the rings from Occasions Fine Jewelry. The actor has also paired up the look with a golden potli from The Pink Potli. The Kahaani actor has gone for a radiant makeup along with her hair tied to a neat bun. Her bindi is further adding accentuating the look, Take a look at the Shakuntala Devi actor's traditional avatar.

The fashion enthusiasts can take cues from Kareena and Vidya to ace the traditional saree looks. The actors have exuded sheer grace and opulence in these looks. Whose saree look impressed you more? Let us know in the comments section.

