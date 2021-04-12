Kareena Kapoor Wants Kusha Kapila To Play Geet In 'Jab We Met' Sequel?

Kareena Kapoor is ready for a sequel of Jab We Met. Social media influencer Kusha Kapila recently posted an Instagram video of herself pretending to be Kareena Kapoor as Geet but with a South Delhi twist. Kusha Kapila’s video quickly went viral on social media and even Kareena Kapoor gave her approval to the scoop.

Kareena wants Kusha Kapila in Jab We Met’s sequel

Kusha Kapila is one of the popular digital content creators in India. She is known for her funny reels and videos on social media. Her sketches based on South Delhi girls and aunties are incredibly popular and often go viral. Recently, Kusha posted a video of herself pretending to be Kareena Kapoor as Geet from Jab We Met.

But Kusha Kapila’s video had her signature South Delhi twist. In the video, Kusha repeated all of Geet’s iconic dialogues with how South Dehli girl would relate with it. Right from not missing a flight to London to not having Amex. Along with the video, Kusha wrote, “Main apni favourite South Delhi girl hoon”. Watch Kusha Kapila’s video here.

The video was soon flooded with likes and comments. Even Kareena Kapoor shared her take on the video. Kareena commented, “Petition for remaking Jab We Met 2 with @kushakapila”. At the time of writing, Kareena’s comment has more than 7k likes and many fans even approved of this Jab We Met’s sequel casting. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s comment on Kusha Kapila’s video below.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming films

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen opposite her 3 Iditos co-star Aamir Khan in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 film, Forrest Gump. In the American film, actor Tom Hanks essayed the lead role. Forrest Gump itself is based on Winston Groom’s novel of the same name. The film’s release date is yet to be revealed and it has been delayed once due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Aamir Khan will essay the lead role, Kareena will essay the role of his wife. Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha on his birthday. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram post below.

Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor Instagram, Kusha Kapila Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.