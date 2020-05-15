Kareena Kapoor's Feisty Dance Numbers Will Pump Up Fans For The Weekend

That Kareena Kapoor is a true blue diva in her own glory is known to all. Over the years, Kareena Kapoor left no stone unturned to entertain her fans through acting chops and a charming on-screen persona. Kareena has also entertained fans with some scintillating dance numbers wherein she was nothing short of a visual delight.

These songs not only went on to become chartbusters but also got fans drooling over Kareena Kapoor's badass performances. These dance numbers had Kareena Kapoor unleash her fun and spunky side like never before. Here are some dance numbers of Kareena Kapoor wherein she was at her fiery best.

Kareena Kapoor's dance numbers which will delight every Bebo fan to no end

Heroine title track (Heroine)

Kareena Kapoor had the right amount of oomph, expressions, and intensity to nail this dance number. Kareena Kapoor did full justice to her character of that of an actor battling stardom even during her performance in the song. The track proved why Bebo is a 'Heroine' in the true sense.

The song was crooned by Aditi Singh Sharma. However, it was Kareena's performance in the song which was the sheer definition of glamour. It was also the Angrezi Medium actor's outfits in the song which caught everyone's attention.

It's Rocking (Kya Love Story Hai)

Kareena had this cameo dance number titled, Its Rocking from the film Kya Love Story Hai. However, with just one cameo, Bebo managed to scorch up the temperatures with her sizzling performance with the song. It was also the Jab We Met actor's signature dance steps and the quirky outfits which grabbed several eyeballs.

The song was crooned by Alisha Chinai. Kareena also nailed her free-spirited expressions on the song. The track is still touted as a fun dance number due to Kareena's impeccable performance.

Bebo Main Beno (Kambakht Ishq)

Kareena took everyone by surprise when this dance number featuring her own name was released from the film. The actor not only unleashed her own share of self-love but also raised the temperatures by several notches. The catchy lyrics coupled with Bebo's performance made this song a fan-favorite.

Alisha Chinai again lent her voice for Kareena with this hit song which worked like magic on-screen. Kareena and Akshay Kumar's chemistry was also much adored by the fans. Her bubblegum pink attire also created a strong style statement.

Tareefan (Veerey Di Wedding)

This spunky and sassy song from Veerey Di Wedding features the girl squad from the movie which is Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shika Talsania. However, it was Kareena Kapoor's sizzling act on the song which completely stole the show. The track especially showcases the camaraderie between Bebo and Sonam's character from the movie.

The dance number is crooned by Badshah. Kareena's sultry performance coupled with the peppy music made this track a swooning chartbuster. It was also the Golmaal 3 actor's stylish sartorial outfits which made heads turn during the song.

