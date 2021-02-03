Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'favourites' Armaan And Anissa On Their First Wedding Anniversary

Jab We Met actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 03, 2021, to share a sweet wish to the love birds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra on their first wedding anniversary. The actor shared a happy picture and penned a note for the duo. Fans are sure to go all gaga over Kareena’s this picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture from Armaan and Anissa’s wedding. In the picture, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Aadar Jain can be seen striking a pose with the couple. They can be seen all smiles for the camera in this candid picture. Kareena donned a Pitambari Yellow Leheriya sari designed by Nikasha. She also complimented the yellow coloured sari with a golden coloured blouse. Karisma sported a pink blouse on a pink sari by the label Raw Mango. The sari had a beautiful golden border and a floral design, Aadar Jain, on the other hand, wore a cream coloured sherwani.

Along with the picture, Kareena penned a sweet wish to the love birds. She wrote, “Happy anniversary my favourites @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotrajain”. The actor also added several happy emojis. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Bhuvan Bam Does It Again With Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception Video!

About the duo

Actor Armaan Jain is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain and businessman Manoj Jain. He is the paternal cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Armaan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2014 with the movie Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Anissa Malhotra, on the other hand, is a well-known fashion blogger and marketing consultant by profession.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Looked Divine At Armaan Jain's Wedding

About Armaan and Anissa’s wedding

A number of high-profile celebrities from Bollywood attended the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Most of the Kapoor family were present at the wedding, including Kareena Kapoor and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Even the whole Bachchan family attended the event, with Amitabh Bachchan entering Anissa Malhotra's wedding alongside his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Later, Abhishek Bachchan was also spotted by Aishwarya and their daughter, Aaradhya.

Also read | Armaan Jain's Wedding With Anissa Malhotra Had A Star-studded Guest List; See Pictures

Also read | For Kareena Kapoor Khan "Kaftan And Pouts Continue No Matter What The Scene"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.