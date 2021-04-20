Kareena Kapoor Wishes Mother Babita On Birthday, Says 'Lolo & I Will Trouble You Forever'

Kareena Kapoor's mother Babita Kapoor celebrates her 74th birthday on April 20. As wishes were pouring in for the veteran star, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a post dedicated to her mother, wherein she posted a picture of Karisma and herself, posing with their mother. As seen in Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post, the actor also shared a throwback monochrome picture of Babita from her young days. Sharing the unseen pictures of the Kapoor family, Kareena said, "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother".

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother Babita on her 74th birthday

In this Instagram post, Babita Kapoor stunned in an all-black outfit. While Karisma Kapoor is seen twinning with her mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a graphic tee and paired it with denim pants. Here, Babita Kapoor posed standing between her daughters, holding their faces by each hand. The picture seems to be from Babita's birthday party. In the second image, Kareena Kapoor Khan added Babita Kapoor's picture from her acting days. As mentioned in the caption, the former said, "Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) and I will ofcourse trouble you forever... â¤ï¸ that’s what mothers are for".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Happy Birthday Mama Kapoor! A Queen who raised two other Queens", while another added, "Gorgeous and stunning". A fan comment read as "Happy Birthday ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽˆ.am..god bless u with long healthy life".

Celebs like Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor also commented on Kareena Kapoor's photos. While Manish Malhotra commented, "Happy birthday Babitaji", Riddhima simply dropped a heart. Shaira Ahmed Khan commented, "Happy birthday to Aunty ðŸŽ‚lots of love always ♥ï¸". Check out some more fans' reactions.

Kareena Kapoor's mother turned 74 years old today. She is a former actor best known for her Bollywood appearances. Babita is the daughter of actor Hari Shivdasani and the first cousin of Sadhana Shivdasani. The veteran's best Bollywood films include Dus Lakh (1966), Farz (1967), Haseena Maan Jayegi, Kismat (both in 1968), Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati (1969), Doli (1969), Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971) and Banphool (1971).

