Kareena Kapoor’s 'best Workout Buddy' Son Jeh Makes Special Appearance, WATCH

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for her forthcoming project titled The Crew. The actress keeps sharing her workout routine with her fans on social media. Recently, Kareena dropped another workout video on her Instagram account on Wednesday (February 8). The clip was made special by the cameo appearance of her son Jeh Ali Khan.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Working out with my best workout buddy #MomLife #MidweekBalance #TheCrew #Reels #Workout".

Check out the post here:

More about The Crew

The Crew also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon, marking their first collaboration together. Set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, the story focuses on three women striving to succeed in life by working hard. However, their fates place them in some unfortunate circumstances and they become entangled in a web of deception.

Furthermore, Kareena was last seen with Aamir Khan in the family comedy Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, did not perform well at the box office. Aside from The Crew, the actress will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next The Devotion of Suspect X.

The movie, which also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, will be released digitally later this year. She also has the tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders, a thriller by Hansal Mehta, scheduled for release.