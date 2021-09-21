Kareena Kapoor's Birthday, Milind Soman Cycles 65 Km | Bollywood Recap For Sept 21

On Kareena Kapoor's B'day, Sister Karisma, Sister-in-law Saba Pen Adorable Wishes

Actor Kareena Kapoor who is known for her acting prowess and making style statements recently ringed in her 41st birthday. The actor who is celebrating the milestone with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and sons-Jeh, Taimur with a trip to a beachy place, have been giving glimpses of her special day with family. Kareena‘s family members who might have not accompanied the star have been sending their wishes across on social media. Kareena’s sister Karisma, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and sister-in-law Saba took to their respective social media handles to convey their wishes on a joyous day.

Milind Soman Cycles 65 Km From Baramulla To LOC; Pens Gratitude Note For Indian Army

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who is known to give major fitness goals with his social media posts, recently shared a glimpse from his Kashmir trip. The actor had visited Jammu & Kashmir to be a part of a cycling trip from Baramulla to LOC near Uri. The actor, who visited the state with his wife Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram and penned a gratitude note for the Army.

Deepika Padukone Burns 'calorie' With PV Sindhu On Badminton Court; Shares Pics From Match

Apart from her impeccable performances on screen, Deepika Padukone has often expressed her love for the sport badminton. Deepika, who has inherited the skill from her father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone, was recently seen sweating some ‘calories’ while playing a match with PV Sindhu.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Is 'Levitating' While Filming 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'; WATCH

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all set to don the hat of a director for her debut Bollywood film titled Sharmaji Ki Beti. The talented filmmaker and author is the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Garnering attention from the netizens, Tahira has been keeping her fans in the loop with the development of her upcoming film in the form of behind the scene videos and recce photos with her team. Check out the new video from the sets of the forthcoming film which has fueled the anticipation of the fans to see Tahira's work.

Janhvi Kapoor's Shares Video Of Wet Hair Flip From Maldives; Fans Call Her 'mermaid'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor seemed to be missing her vacation in the Maldives. The actress went for a vacation in the Maldives in April and also took her fans and followers along with her as she shared breathtaking photos and videos of herself from the trip. On Tuesday, September 21, the actor took to her Instagram and shared a throwback video and wrote that she is mentally in the Maldives. The Dhadak actor could be seen doing a wet hair flip in the video.

